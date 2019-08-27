Tuesday morning, the Smith County Commissioners Court adopted the proposed 2019-2020 budget and property tax rate increase.

After the final public hearing was held, the commissioners court passed the proposal with a 4-1 vote.

The commissioners court did approve a tax rate of 0.345000, which is an increase of about 3/4 of a penny over last year’s actual rate of 0.337311. However, Moran says the county is expected to remain the 12th lowest tax rate out of the 254 counties in Texas.

The increase was approved in order to pay for additional law enforcement personnel needed in the Sheriff’s Office patrol division, criminal investigative division and detention officers in the jail. The added positions and related expenses amount to about $1.2 million of annual new expenses.

“This year’s budget is all about investing in our law enforcement operations, matching recurring expenses with recurring revenue sources, and continuing our commitment to building the road and bridge infrastructure in Smith County,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The 2020 budget is for the continuous work towards the road and bridge infrastructure. Dedicating 3.5 cents of the current property tax rate toward the Road and Bridge fund.

Out of the county’s reserve fund, Moran says they are planning to transfer 'significant amounts' to the Capital Improvement Fund to replace the Road and Bridge Department facility.

The budget also includes many state mandates from the Texas Legislature.

This year, the county is providing an increase of $500,000 to the Smith County Juvenile Services Department to meet state-mandated staffing levels and to operate within state guidelines.

The fiscal year 2020 budget will also focus on employee investment.

The adopted budget includes a 1.5% cost of living raise for county employees. But it does not include an increase in the employee contributions for health insurance while maintaining the same coverage levels.

“This is a significant feat in the face of rising health care costs across the country,” Moran said.

The budget process will begin in April when elected and appointed officials and department heads begin to assess their needs for the coming fiscal year.