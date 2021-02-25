Smith County approves fireworks sales for Texas Independence Day

Texas Independence Day is the celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County residents will be able to buy fireworks to celebrate Texas Independence Day.

The Smith County Commissioners approved an order authorizing fireworks sales from Thursday, February 25 through Tuesday, March 2.

Texas Independence Day is the celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836.

Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year but are only restricted on when they can buy them. Fireworks can be sold in the county on New Year’s, July 4th, Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day.

Smith County urges residents to use caution and be safe when using fireworks.