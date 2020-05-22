SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has located two missing children northeast of Tyler after they began driving on Old Longview Road.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Larry Christian, the 5-year-old and 12-year-old were driving some type of vehicle and were reported missing off Old Longview Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 384, which runs between North Northeast Loop 323 and Interstate 20.

Smith County officials spotted the children and were able to get them home safely.

Details are limited at this time, but CBS will update this article as more information becomes available.