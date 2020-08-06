FLINT, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

According to the SCSO, Katie Elizabeth Miller left her home in Flint on May 21 and has not been home since that day.

She was last seen with 24-year-old Shane Lee Toon Jr. of Tyler. Toon drives a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a white hood and purple rear bumper. The two are known to frequent Lakeway Harbor and the Pine Trail Shores areas of Lake Palestine.

Miller is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'9'' and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and denim shorts.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Toon is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. His head may also be shaved. He is 5'11'' and 195 lbs.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Toon has active warrants for drug possession and bond violation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Katie Miller or Shane Toon, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.