Smith County back in minimal community spread levels of COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 infection has dropped by more than 15% since Wednesday, according to the most recent data released by the Northeast Public Health District.

As of Monday, Smith County has dipped back down to a minimal community spread level of the virus. At 9.02, Smith County’s spread level remains on the higher end of the minimal benchmark which is measured on a scale from zero to 10. Smith County had reached a moderate spread level of 10.67 on Wednesday.

The minimal community spread window indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.