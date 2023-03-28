Smith County Bar Foundation to host inaugural 'People's Law School' event at TJC

People’s Law School is a FREE event to the public where qualified, local attorneys will share their expertise on specific legal topics.

TYLER, Texas — In support of its mission of furthering justice and promoting the rule of law by providing resources and education to the community, the Smith County Bar Foundation has partnered with Tyler Junior College to host its first “People’s Law School” event.

The inaugural event will take place Saturday, April 22, at Tyler Junior College's Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Center, located at 1200 E. 5th Street, in Tyler from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WHAT IS “PEOPLE'S LAW SCHOOL”?

People’s Law School is a FREE event to the public where qualified, local attorneys will share their expertise on specific legal topics that might frequent peoples’ lives.

This event is meant to educate and bring awareness to the public about legal resources available in our community and to promote the rule of law.

The event will cover the following six topics:

Introduction to Eviction & Tenant’s Rights, presented by Mark Melton, Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center • Introduction to Smith County Courts/Finding Information Online, presented by Danny Noteware, Noteware Law Firm, P.C.

Identity Theft & Financial Scams, presented by William Mack, U.S. Secret Service • Introduction to Family Law & Divorce, presented by Christina Davis and Kristen Senkyr, Sinclair Law Office, P.C.

Wills & Powers of Attorney, presented by Leigh Hunt Goodson, The Goodson Firm, P.C.

Basic Criminal Law, presented by Ken Hawk, Assistant Federal Defender and Jim Huggler, James Huggler Law Office