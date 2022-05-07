Smith County issues burn ban

Smith County has joined 182 other Texas counties in issuing a burn ban.

When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool.

In Smith County, the burn ban will be in place for 90 days.

"In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, the Texas A&M Forest Service says. "When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety."

The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.

Below is a list of other East Texas counties currently under burn bans:

Anderson (as of 6/22)

Angelina (as of 6/22)

Cherokee (as of 6/22)

Harrison (as of 6/23)

Henderson (as of 6/21)

Houston (as of 6/23)

Marion (as of 6/22)

Morris (as of 6/30)

Nacogdoches (as of 7/1)

Panola (as of 6/23)

Polk (as of 6/21)

Sabine (as of 6/28)

Shelby (as of 6/28)

Trinity (as of 6/21)

Upshur (as of 6/21)

Van Zandt (as of 6/22)

Wood (as of 6/29)