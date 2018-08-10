TYLER — The League of Women Voters Tyler/Smith County is hosted a public election forum Monday at the Taylor Auditorium of the Tyler Public Library.
Part 1
WATCH LIVE: Several Smith County candidates are appearing at the Tyler Public Library for a forum.CLICK HERE for a full list of candidates: https://bit.ly/2NwH7kSPosted by KYTX CBS19 on Monday, October 8, 2018
Part 2
WATCH LIVE: The League of Women Voters Tyler/Smith County is hosting a public election forum at the Taylor Auditorium of the Tyler Public Library: https://bit.ly/2NwH7kSPosted by KYTX CBS19 on Monday, October 8, 2018
The forum featured candidates who are running in contested municipal and county races.
The forum hosted candidates from a variety of races including:
- US House of Representatives: District 1
- Louie Gohmert (R-Incumbent)
- Shirley McKellar (D)
- Jeff Callaway (Libertarian)
- State House of Representatives: District 5
- Cole Hefner (R-Incumbent)
- Bille Liebbe (D)
- State House of Representatives: District 6
- Matt Schafer (R-Incumbent)
- Neal Katz (I)
- Smith County Judge
- Nathaniel Moran (R-Incumbent)
- Michael Mast (D)
- County Commissioner: Precinct 2
- Cary Niz (R-Incumbent)
- Randolph Scott (D)
- Justice of the Peace: Precinct 3
- James Meredith (R-Incumbent)
- Dustin Stephens (D)
Nicanor Pesina Jr. will moderate the forum.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. Election day is November 6.