TYLER — The League of Women Voters Tyler/Smith County is hosted a public election forum Monday at the Taylor Auditorium of the Tyler Public Library.

The forum featured candidates who are running in contested municipal and county races.

The forum hosted candidates from a variety of races including:

  • US House of Representatives: District 1
    • Louie Gohmert (R-Incumbent)
    • Shirley McKellar (D)
    • Jeff Callaway (Libertarian)
  • State House of Representatives: District 5
    • Cole Hefner (R-Incumbent)
    • Bille Liebbe (D)
  • State House of Representatives: District 6
    • Matt Schafer (R-Incumbent)
    • Neal Katz (I)
  • Smith County Judge
    • Nathaniel Moran (R-Incumbent)
    • Michael Mast (D)
  • County Commissioner: Precinct 2
    • Cary Niz (R-Incumbent)
    • Randolph Scott (D)
  • Justice of the Peace: Precinct 3
    • James Meredith (R-Incumbent)
    • Dustin Stephens (D)

Nicanor Pesina Jr. will moderate the forum.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. Election day is November 6.

