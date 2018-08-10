TYLER — The League of Women Voters Tyler/Smith County is hosted a public election forum Monday at the Taylor Auditorium of the Tyler Public Library.

Part 1

WATCH LIVE: Several Smith County candidates are appearing at the Tyler Public Library for a forum.CLICK HERE for a full list of candidates: https://bit.ly/2NwH7kS Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Monday, October 8, 2018

Part 2

WATCH LIVE: The League of Women Voters Tyler/Smith County is hosting a public election forum at the Taylor Auditorium of the Tyler Public Library: https://bit.ly/2NwH7kS Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Monday, October 8, 2018

The forum featured candidates who are running in contested municipal and county races.

The forum hosted candidates from a variety of races including:

US House of Representatives: District 1 Louie Gohmert (R-Incumbent) Shirley McKellar (D) Jeff Callaway (Libertarian)

State House of Representatives: District 5 Cole Hefner (R-Incumbent) Bille Liebbe (D)

State House of Representatives: District 6 Matt Schafer (R-Incumbent) Neal Katz (I)

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran (R-Incumbent) Michael Mast (D)

County Commissioner: Precinct 2 Cary Niz (R-Incumbent) Randolph Scott (D)

Justice of the Peace: Precinct 3 James Meredith (R-Incumbent) Dustin Stephens (D)



Nicanor Pesina Jr. will moderate the forum.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. Election day is November 6.

