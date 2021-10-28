OFFICIALS: Smith County child killed when tree falls on go-kart

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County child has died in an accident caused by high winds.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 12000 block of State Hwy 110 N. for a a medical assist.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered an 11-year-old boy was riding a go-kart on the back part of the property when a tree fell over due to the high winds. The tree landed on the boy, killing him instantly.

This is an active investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.