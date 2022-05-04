Smith County offers cleanup vouchers at Whitehouse City Hall

These vouchers are now at Whitehouse City Hall, to be more conveniently distributed from its Utility Department, located at 101 A Bascom Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith Countywide Cleanup vouchers are available at the Whitehouse City Council to those impacted by the property damages from Monday night's severe weather.

The cleanup is running throughout this month for Smith County residents to take one truckload of bulky trash to the landfill for free. Vouchers for the program are available at the Annex Building (200 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler) as well as the constable/justice of the peace offices throughout the county.

These vouchers are now at Whitehouse City Hall, to be more conveniently distributed from its Utility Department, located at 101 A Bascom Road.

Whitehouse was one of the hardest hit areas within Smith County after severe weather came through Monday night. Limbs and brush, as well as most debris, can be dropped from at the free trip to the landfill, according to the county.

Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 FM 2767 in Tyler and open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Its phone number is 800-678-7274.