Smith County commissioners appoint new fire marshal following Paul Findley's resignation

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday voted to make Chad Hogue the new county fire marshal following Paul Findley's resignation last week.

Following executive session, the commissioners court voted to make Hogue the Smith County fire marshal. He has served in an interim role recently after the resignations of former fire marshals, including Findley and Jay Brooks.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said Hogue has proven his dedication and commitment to the fire marshal's office when he was first appointed as the interim leader. Franklin added that Hogue is the right person for the job.

"He was very short handed. He really showed his commitment during that a time - a tough time but we never waivered. He hung in there and he's always maintained," Franklin said.

Hogue will start as the fire marshal immediately.