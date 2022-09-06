Smith County commissioners approve 2023 budget, tax rate

The budget presentation states this year's theme is “Stay the Course,” showcasing the county's dedication to planning ahead and remaining steady with finances.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2023 property tax rate and budget that focuses on long-term and consistent financial planning.

The court voted in favor of a 33 cents for $100 valuation tax rate, which will raise about $7.9 million in tax revenue compared to last year. Of that amount, about $1.8 million is expected to come from new property added to the tax roll this year, according to Smith County.

A highlight for the budget includes preparing for the new 475th District Court that will begin proceedings in January. This will be the county's fifth district court. The costs include additional personnel and operating expenses.

This budget also continues to focus on dedicating property tax revenue toward Road and Bridge activities.

Four years ago, Smith County established a policy to have 2.9 cents of its tax rate go toward roads and bridges with a goal of increasing it every year to reach 5 cents when the Road & Bridge bond plan is complete.

The 2023 budget will increase this dedicated amount to 4.25 cents from last year's 3.75 cent mark. Smith County is also transferring $11 million from the general fund reserves to the Road & Bridge fund to assist the $45 million in bonds approved in 2021.

Construction has started for the property that was purchased for the new Road & Bridge facility. Renovations should be complete by the end of next year and paid for fully in cash.

County employees (except elected officials) will also see at least a 5% cost of living increase in their salaries.

"It is my goal in this budget that the county remains competitive so that it can recruit and retain the very best to serve our community. With rising wages in the private sector, and a local and regional economy where job openings abound and unemployment is low, this increase was needed," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran wrote in a letter explaining the budget.

There are some other increases above the 5% raise, including the those in judicial support services positions, those on a clerk pay scale and workers in the Road & Bridge department based on their skill proficiency with certain equipment, according to the budget plan.

While the 2022 budget focused on salary increases for the detention officers at the sheriff's office, next year's budget will focus on the law enforcement side.

This includes adding five additional patrol deputies, a digital forensic technician, a training deputy and a part-time training assistant. The crime scene technician position will also be renamed to a criminalist position, according to the budget.