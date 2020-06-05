SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County residents will be able to buy fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day again this year.

On Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners voted to approve an order authorizing fireworks sales from May 20-25, 2020.

The 84th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1150, authorizing three additional periods that fireworks may be sold to the public as long as the Commissioners Courts in each county issues an order authorizing such sales each year. The three additional holidays are Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.

Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, and are only restricted on when they can buy them. Before the three additional holidays were approved, fireworks could only be bought and sold for New Year’s and July 4.

Smith County urges everyone to use caution and be safe when using fireworks.