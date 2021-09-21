Smith County commissioners approve purchase of property for new courthouse

The sale and purchase of this property was negotiated with the existing owner, and the total cost of the purchase was $495,000.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Brigadier Enterprises for the purchase of property at 105 N. Spring St., which is the area where the new courthouse will be built.

“This is a continuation of the court's efforts to purchase properties located on the east side of the square where the proposed new courthouse will ultimately be located,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The sale and purchase of this property was negotiated with the existing owner, and the total cost of the purchase was $495,000, Moran said. The county has set aside money for the purchase of real estate related to the new courthouse project.

The county also approved an amendment to a real estate sales contract with the Smith County Appraisal District for the purchase of property at 2523 E. Erwin St.