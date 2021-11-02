Smith County commissioners vote on redistricting map

The new map will move voting Precincts 44, 65 and 48 from Precinct 1 to 4.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday voted on the new redistricting map, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The new map will move voting Precincts 44, 65 and 48 from Precinct 1 to 4. Both Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin and Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton agreed that this solution balanced out the populations in these precincts the best.

Precinct 4 has one of the fastest-growing populations, so it is necessary to give some of it up, Franklin said.

Voting Precinct 22 and a portion of voting Precinct 10, which are currently in Precinct 3, will be moved to Precinct 2 on the new map. A southern portion of voting Precinct 10 would be going to Precinct 2, FM 850 being the new primary boundary.