ARPA funding to be used for Smith County development project

The TEDC President/CEO Scott Martinez says this project could bring in $30 million in investments and create 100 jobs.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioner's Court has approved using $4.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to construct a road for a new business park.

The Tyler Economic Development Council has found 412 acres south of Interstate 20, west of Highway 155 and east of Country Road 336. In the past, the TEDC says they have missed opportunities for manufacturing and distribution due to not being able to accommodate large companies.

TEDC currently have a prospective tenant that could move into the business park, but moving forward on this property depends on them to make a mutual agreement.

This will be the largest real estate project that the TEDC will complete and they hope to see a positive economic impact in Smith County.

“This is a perfect example of what we wanted to do with ARPA funds. It will add $30 million to the tax base immediately,” said Terry Phillips, Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Smith County was given more than $45 million in ARPA funds by the federal government, which is intended as relief from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic decline.

They plan to have the road right off of the interstate and let it be used by residents to get from Highway 155 to Country Road 336. it would be about 1.5 miles of industrial roadway, engineered for heavy trucks, and it would be 35 to 40 feet wide with a 100-foot right-of-way.