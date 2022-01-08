Smith County commissioners begin input meetings for courthouse bond proposal

If approved, the bond is expected to raise taxes by 3.67 cents. This would lead to an increase on tax bills of $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners heard from over a dozen residents Monday regarding the proposal to place a $179 million bond for a new courthouse and parking garage on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said during the meeting the issue of calling of the bond will be on the Aug. 9 commissioners court agenda. He said the main purpose of having a new courthouse is space for safety and security.

The current courthouse was built in 1955 with plans to hold two courtrooms, but it now holds seven.

“The citizens of Smith County should have the opportunity to make this decision and determine the future of their courthouse,” he said. “It’s their money and their courthouse.”

According to Smith County, 15 people spoke in favor of the bond, while one person suggested putting the project on hold.

Moran said there have been multiple plans and committees to evaluate the need for a new courthouse for over 20 years. In 2020, Fitzpatrick Architects created plans for a new courthouse following meetings held by Moran and the commissioners.

If approved, the bond is expected to raise taxes by 3.67 cents. This would lead to an increase on tax bills of $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home, the Smith County statement read.

Moran said the deadline to call for a bond election is Aug. 22. He and the commissioners plan to hold community meetings this summer and into the fall to inform and answer questions about the courthouse.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin and Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said they are supportive of the bond proposal and noted the importance of voters making the decision.

“Safety and privacy have always been my basis for supporting this,” Franklin said. “We want this community to have a voice on this.”

Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix added that "voters are going to ultimately decide this."