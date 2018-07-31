SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Commissioners Court has given preliminary approval to increasing property taxes in 2018.

The court voted on a tax rate of 33.7311 cents per $100 of property valuation at a regular meeting on Tuesday.

The 2018 rate is an increase over the 2017 rate of 33 cents per $100 of property valuation and is higher than the rate of 31.5712 cents per $100 that would be needed to raise the same amount as in 2017.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Tuesday he submitted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2019 to the Smith County Clerk.

The court will make final decisions on the budget and property tax rate on Aug. 28.

