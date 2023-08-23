Smith County commissioners sell courthouse bonds, approve electronic payment to jurors

Specialized Public Finance Inc. bid the bonds, which will net the county $160 million to pay for the construction of the new courthouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — After receiving five bids, the Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the sale of the voter-approved courthouse bonds during its Tuesday meeting.

Specialized Public Finance Inc. bid the bonds, which will net the county $160 million to pay for the construction of the new courthouse. Closing on the sale is set for Sept. 21.

Steven Adams, Specialized Public Finance Inc. managing director, presented to the court and reaffirmed that Smith County’s high rating of AA+ helped the county attract competitive bidders.