Smith County Commissioners Extend Disaster Declaration for another two weeks

TYLER, Texas — Because of the ongoing nature of the winter weather event and expected countywide response efforts that will continue, the Commissioners Court voted Friday to extend the declaration beyond its original seven days.

“We know this week has been hard on everyone in Smith County, but we will make it through this," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. "I encourage you to continue to look for opportunities to help those around you."

The extension will continue to allow Smith County to have access to all possible resources to respond to the winter weather event.

The original Disaster Declaration was made by Moran on Sunday, February 14. Under state law, an emergency disaster declaration signed by the County Judge is only effective for a period of seven days, unless extended by the Commissioners Court.

Moran said water and electricity issues would most likely continue into next week, especially the water issues the City of Whitehouse is experiencing.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews provided 4,000 gallons of non-potable water to the City of Whitehouse on Friday afternoon. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the water could be used for fire protection and flushing toilets and for other non-drinking purposes.

The County Purchasing Department has assisted the City of Whitehouse in locating drinking water, which is being delivered with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Green Acres Baptist Church has also provided drinking water to the City of Whitehouse for distribution.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews have been working since Tuesday to assist the City of Tyler to clear major roadways and emergency-service roads in the city and county with motor graders.

The County Judge and Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to coordinate efforts with Emergency Services Districts Nos. 1 and 2, UT Health EMS, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety, the Red Cross, and other community agencies involved in disaster response.

The County is also working with Emergency Services District No. 2 and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to set up a central distribution location for expected disaster relief supplies coming from the state that are necessary for continuing the disaster response efforts, including additional food, water and generators.

The Smith County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been meeting three times per day throughout the week. Some of the response efforts arising from the EOC operations include:

Obtaining and distributing generators, personnel, fuel, food, and other supplies to numerous individuals and groups throughout the week

Establishing and operating warming centers; transporting individuals for purposes of health, safety, and welfare

Organizing teams of volunteers to assist with special projects and needs arising from the disaster

Assisting ambulances in the safe transport of persons with medical needs;

Assisting homeowners and businesses with water pipe breaks and flooding issues

Coordinating with state officials to obtain needed supplies for local communities

Clearing roads

Rescuing stranded motorists;

Disseminating information needed for response efforts

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks continued to encourage people to check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly or ill.

The entire state of Texas has been affected by the winter storm, and emergency management officials are urging residents to stay home if possible, and do not drive on icy roads. Although the area is seeing higher temperatures today, they are expected to dip again tonight to make for dangerous driving conditions.