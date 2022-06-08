Smith County commissioners study future jail expansion

Through identifying possible solutions and plans of actions, the court is better prepared, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 2022.

Smith County commissioners heard a presentation Tuesday about future jail expansion, but County Judge Nathaniel Moran says don't expect it anytime soon.

“I don't want anybody to get caught up in the thought or the possibility that (jail expansion) is bound to happen overnight or even in the next couple of years — it is not,” he said.

Moran said being able to get ahead of issues through planning and understanding the problem is something he has actively done throughout his time as judge, and this is no different. Through identifying possible solutions and plans of actions, the court is better prepared, he said.