Smith County commissioners OK agreement with Humane Society, approve hiring second RN for jail

Staff members from the Humane Society of the United States, along with other organizations, will help with the care, veterinary needs and housing of animals.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners Tuesday approved a memorandum with the Humane Society of the United States that will allow the organization to provide care for abused and neglected animals.

Thomas Wilson, Smith County assistant district attorney, said the Humane Society is specifically working with animal control and the Pct. 4 constable because the organization has “recognized that we have an influx of abandoned, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Smith County.”

Staff members from the Humane Society of the United States, along with other organizations, will help with the care, veterinary needs and housing of a large number of animals at no cost to the county, Wilson told commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.

