Smith County commissioners reclassify position of Pct. 1 deputy charged with theft

Holman's position was reclassified from law enforcement to administrative assistant, which changes his duties and also effectively cuts his pay.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday reclassified the position of Pct. 1 constable deputy Sgt. Derrick Holman after he was accused of stealing items while on duty and lost his peace officer license.

Holman, along with former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft.

Holman, along with Banks, had his peace officer license suspended by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting. As such, he is not able to perform the duties of his position.

A role of the court is to ensure the appropriate use of public funds, and commissioners, along with Moran, “do not want to provide a private benefit to any individual beyond the services they can actually perform,” Moran said.

Holman's position was reclassified from law enforcement to administrative assistant, which changes his duties and also effectively cuts his pay.

“If we don't do that, then we are effectively paying an individual to serve in a position that they cannot legally perform the duties for,” Moran said.

If Holman regains his license, the issue can be revisited, Moran added.