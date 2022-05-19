Smith County commissioners use federal COVID-19 relief funding

One part of the order includes four-wheel drive vehicles for the constable offices to use in inclement weather.

TYLER, Texas — Using federal COVID-19 relief funding, the Smith County commissioners will be able to purchase much needed law enforcement and emergency response vehicles while saving taxpayers money.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase police pursuit, emergency and public safety vehicles for several county departments.

ARPA funding was established to give relief to families and workers affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic. The monies are awarded from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

According to information from Smith County, the purchases include one grapple truck and four dump trucks for the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, one truck for the Fire Marshal’s Office, and 38 law enforcement Chevrolet Tahoes for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office and several constable’s offices.

Smith County Purchasing Director Jaye Latch said that by using the ARPA funding for the public safety vehicles, Smith County officials can place orders this month, rather than waiting until Oct. 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.

Latch said there's currently a shortage of law enforcement vehicles and an early order will allow Smith County to receive some of the needed vehicles sooner than expected.

The vehicles that will be purchased cost $2.2 million. The county plans to buy more vehicles with ARPA funding over the next couple of years, the statement read.

“Use of federal ARPA funds in this manner will save taxpayer dollars on the local level,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.