Smith County confirms 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have increased to 2,292.

NET Health has confirmed two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Smith County.

According to health officials, the patients are a 67-year-old male resident of Tyler and an 84-year-old resident of Whitehouse.

The following are the fourteen previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County:

56-year old male resident of Troup

63-year old male resident of Kilgore

66-year old female resident of Lindale

66-year old male resident of Tyler

68-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

88-year old female resident of Whitehouse

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

95-year old male resident of Tyler

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Smith County is 1,630, and the total number of Smith County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 is 646.