SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 123.

As of Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. there are three COVID-19 related deaths within Smith County.

There are also currently 53 reported recovered cases in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 8

Angelina County - 23

Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths

Camp County - 6

Cass County - 13

Cherokee County - 10, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 52

Harrison County - 45, 4 deaths

Henderson County - 13

Hopkins County - 4

Houston County - 3

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 4

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths

Panola County - 41, 3 deaths

Polk County - 14

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 29, 1 death

Sabine County - 0

San Augustine County - 14, 1 death

Shelby County - 51

Smith County - 123, 3 deaths

Titus County - 10

Trinity County - 7

Upshur County - 12

Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death

Wood County - 6

