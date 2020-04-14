NET Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 103.

As of Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m., the county has 47 reported recovered cases and two coronavirus-related deaths. 

RELATED: Smith County extends stay-at-home order

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 3
  • Angelina County - 18
  • Bowie County - 51, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 5
  • Cass County - 6
  • Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 47
  • Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths
  • Henderson County - 10
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 3
  • Nacogdoches County - 50, 4 deaths
  • Panola County - 20, 2 death
  • Polk County - 11
  • Rains County - 1
  • Rusk County - 16
  • San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 40
  • Smith County - 103, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 7
  • Trinity County - 4
  • Upshur County - 8
  • Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

RELATED: Smith County voucher program helping elderly residents get necessities during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Smith County officials to begin releasing COVID-19 recovery numbers

RELATED: NET Health confirms second death related to COVID-19 in Smith County