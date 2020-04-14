NET Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 103.

As of Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m., the county has 47 reported recovered cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.

RELATED: Smith County extends stay-at-home order

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 18

Bowie County - 51, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 6

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 47

Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 10

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 50, 4 deaths

Panola County - 20, 2 death

Polk County - 11

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 16

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 40

Smith County - 103, 2 deaths

Titus County - 7

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 8

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

RELATED: Smith County voucher program helping elderly residents get necessities during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Smith County officials to begin releasing COVID-19 recovery numbers

RELATED: NET Health confirms second death related to COVID-19 in Smith County