SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 82. 

As of Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m., there have been two COVID-19-related deaths within the county. 

There have been zero reported recovered cases in the county. 

RELATED: Smith County officials to begin releasing COVID-19 recovery numbers

RELATED: Smith County extends stay-at-home order

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 2
  • Angelina County - 15
  • Bowie County - 32, 1 death
  • Camp County - 2
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 32
  • Harrison County - 12, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 4
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 6
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 7, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rains County - 1
  • Rusk County - 14
  • San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 17
  • Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 2
  • Trinity County - 2
  • Upshur County - 5
  • Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
  • Wood County - 4