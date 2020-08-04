SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 82.

As of Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m., there have been two COVID-19-related deaths within the county.

There have been zero reported recovered cases in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: