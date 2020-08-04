SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 82.
As of Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m., there have been two COVID-19-related deaths within the county.
There have been zero reported recovered cases in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 15
- Bowie County - 32, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 32
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 17
- Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 2
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4