SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 124.
As of Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m., there are three COVID-19 related fatalities within Smith County and 59 reported recovered cases.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 10
- Angelina County - 27
- Bowie County - 83, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 54, 29 recoveries
- Harrison County - 53, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 15
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 4
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 90, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 47, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Polk County - 15
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 124, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 11
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 6