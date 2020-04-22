NET Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 125.

As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m., the county has three COVID-19 related deaths and 59 reported recovered cases. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
  • Angelina County - 30
  • Bowie County - 88, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
  • Cass County - 14, 6 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 56, 32 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 59, 4 deaths
  • Henderson County - 19
  • Hopkins County - 4, 3 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 90, 18 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 56, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Polk County - 15
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 69
  • Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 11
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6

