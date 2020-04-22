NET Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 125.

As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m., the county has three COVID-19 related deaths and 59 reported recovered cases.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery

Angelina County - 30

Bowie County - 88, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths

Camp County - 6, 1 recovery

Cass County - 14, 6 recoveries

Cherokee County - 10, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 56, 32 recoveries

Harrison County - 59, 4 deaths

Henderson County - 19

Hopkins County - 4, 3 recoveries

Houston County - 3

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 6

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 90, 18 recoveries, 6 deaths

Panola County - 56, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths

Polk County - 15

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 14, 1 death

Shelby County - 69

Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths

Titus County - 11

Trinity County - 7

Upshur County - 12

Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death

Wood County - 6

