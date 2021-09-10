Smith County constable arrested on prostitution charge for 2nd time

Joshua Black was originally indicted on Nov. 5, 2020, for accusations of official oppression and prostitution

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County constable has been arrested and indicted on a prostitution charge for the second time.

Smith County Precinct 2 constable Joshua Black, who in September 2020 was accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, was arrested on Thursday on another prostitution charge.

Black was released from jail on the same day on a $1,000 bond.