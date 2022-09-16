Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief

Precinct 5 includes the Lindale and Hideaway area. His resignation will be effective Oct. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district.

In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position at San Augustine ISD.

“As most of you may know, I have resigned from office as Constable Precinct 5 of Smith County,” McClenny said. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. This decision is a family decision and Kena and I are truly grateful for the doors that God has opened for us.”

Precinct 5 area includes the Lindale and Hideaway area. His resignation will be effective Oct. 5.

He said he was thankful to serve the community where he grew up.

“I cannot express the deep appreciation toward other elected officials and to the citizens of Smith County and I truly thank each and every one of you,” McClenny said. “Lindale and Hideaway Lake, you have been my home. I will be back often and I am thankful for the love and support you have given me throughout my entire life and I am thankful. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle."

McClenny has served 21 years in law enforcement, including time at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and serving as police chief for Van ISD and a school resource officer in Lindale.

He had previously worked as an EMT at East Texas Medical Center, a volunteer firefighter in Lindale, and was employed in the oil and gas industry as a health Safety security and environmental consultant.