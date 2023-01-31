Smith County constable rescues dog found on side of road with only a blanket

"Thank God for our awesome citizens and a big thank you to SPCA [of East Texas] for meeting me on a Sunday," Constable Joplin said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is related to a recent animal hoarding situation in East Texas.

A Smith County constable saved the life of a sweet, four-legged friend over the weekend.

On Sunday, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a dog on the side of the road in the Horseshoe Club Lake area, with only a blanket.

"He was super sweet but skittish and very hungry," Constable Joplin said.

After he and the citizen established trust with the pup, they were able to load him into Constable Joplin's patrol unit.

"I don’t know if he was thrown out or if he’s missing," said Constable Joplin. "Either way, the owners can contact me for more information should they want their dog back."

The SPCA of East Texas provided shelter and care for the dog.