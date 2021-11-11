Smith County Constable's Office chief deputy, sergeant arrested

The pair was booked into the Smith County Jail on $30,000 bond each. They posted bond the same day as their arrest.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two employees of the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to Smith County judicial records, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Sgt. Derrick Holman, 44, were arrested by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the following charges:

Theft of property by a public servant

Official oppression

Abuse of official capacity

The pair was booked into the Smith County Jail on $30,000 bond each. They posted bond the same day as their arrest.

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable is Curtis Harris who took office in Jan. 2021.