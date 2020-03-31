SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Smith County officials announced the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had increased to 36.

According to the City of Whtiehouse, a resident is one of those who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. This case marks the first case in the immediate Whitehouse area.

"The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing and spreading,” said Mayor Charles Parker. “It is critical that the community continue to heed the stay-at-home Order, social distancing recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”

Public health officials will work to isolate the patient, to investigate those that may have had close contact with the patient and notify them of any exposure. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days. The city says they have not been provided any identifying information about the individual.

Earlier in the day, Shelby County confirmed two more cases, bringing their total to four. Panola County and San Augustine County also confirmed their first cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, March 31, at 2 p.m., there are 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 36, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.