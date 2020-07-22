Smith County COVID-19 numbers triple for the month of July

As of Tuesday, July 21, there are 1,960 confirmed cases, with 1,438 being active.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The number of COVID-19 active cases in Smith County has nearly tripled for the month of July.

At the beginning of the month, NET Health reported 357 active cases and as of Tuesday, July 21, there are 1,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,438 being active.

NET Health CEO George Roberts presented an update on the county’s COVID-19 response and released statistics and demographics during the Smith County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. He said that the jump in numbers is because more testing has been done in the county.

“If you basically walk up to testing site it’s 10 to 15% positive at the testing site,” Roberts explained. “But if you walk into a clinical setting to have some type of symptoms, 30% of those are coming back positive.”

He also mentioned that many of the people who visited a walk-up testing facility and tested positive appeared to be asymptomatic.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, since July 21, 13,006 total tests were performed on people from Smith County.

There are currently 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 511 people who have recovered. Recoveries are being reported every two weeks, because Roberts said his staff is focusing on contact tracing and with the rise in cases, he’s had to ask the county for help.

“We have roughly 30 people that are helping us to contact tracing right now,” he said. “This includes roughly 16 of our own staff members, plus a number of individuals outside of NET Health.”

The demographic with the highest amount of cases is the 21-30 age range at this time with more than 400 cases. Next, the 11-20 and 31-40 groups are both around 300 cases.

There are 14 kids ages 3 to 4 with the virus, 57 children ranging from 5 years to 10, 33 for 11 through 13-year-old and 137 cases for ages 14 to 18.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran also spoke about the COVID-19 response and said the county is actively watching the hospitals.

“The reason why this is really important, is not physical space, but it is personnel, ICU nurses and respiratory therapists,” he said. “We're going to run out of personnel before we run out of space would be the best way to say it. So, we were watching those capacity issues and talking to the hospitals.”

As for PPE, Roberts said the local hospitals are currently in a good position.