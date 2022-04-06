1 dead after head-on crash with Mack truck near Arp

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), the crash occurred Wednesday, around 4:10 a.m. on SH 135, just northeast of Arp.

The preliminary crash report states a Mack truck towing a trailer, driven by Marlow Charlton, 60, of Overton, was traveling south on SH 135. At the same time, a pickup driven by Mary V. Shoemaker, 65, of Arp, was traveling north on the same roadway.

DPS says, for an unknown reason, Shoemaker veered into the oncoming lane of traffic before hitting the Mack truck and going under the trailer.

Shoemaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Charlton was taken to a local hospital for treatment.