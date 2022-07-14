2 children killed, 4 others hurt in crash near Tyler

None of the children were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two children are dead and four others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a wreck, around 5:10 p.m., on Tuesday, July 5, on SH 64 W, just southwest of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Chasity B. Head, 32, of Tyler, was traveling north on FM 2661. At the same time, a Freightliner, driven by Trebias Gray, 22, of Tyler, was traveling east on SH 64 W.

DPS says Head failed to yield the right of way to Gray's vehicle and was struck on the driver's side.

Two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, who were passengers in Head's vehicle were pronounced dead at a Dallas hospital.

Two other minors, an 11-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were taken to Tyler hospitals in serious condition.

Head and passenger, Christopher Graham, 30, of Tyler, were also taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

Gray and his passenger, Bryan Lee, 20, of Tyler, were not injured in the crash.