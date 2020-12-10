Smith County crews battling 2nd fire in 2 weeks at Coker Industries

CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County crews are battling the second fire in two weeks at Coker Industries in Tyler.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire broke out around 6 a.m. at the tractor supply business, located at 7106 Highway 271 North.

Brooks tells CBS19 the fire occurred in the tractor building and it is "very suspicious" in nature.

The fire marshal's office will be investigating all day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the location also suffered a fire at the office and parts room.