Smith County DA's Office to seek death penalty for 1 of 2 parents accused in death of 3-year-old

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County District Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty for one of two Tyler parents accused of using their hands and a belt to beat their 3-year-old daughter who later died.

The state will seek the death penalty for Kodie Williams' father Manuel Williams, 40, but not seek the death penalty for the girl's mother Courtnie Williams, 31, according to documents filed on Aug. 12.

Both parents are charged with capital murder of a person under 10-years-old. The punishment for capital murder, if found guilty, is a minimum of life in prison or the death penalty.