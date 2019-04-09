TYLER, Texas — Leaders within the local Democratic Party and Republican Party agree that the Smith County government should do more to train people who oversee polls.

Michael Tolbert, the chairman of the Smith County Democratic Party, asked for more training during a public comment session at the Tuesday meeting of the Commissioners Court.

The job in question is called an election judge. The county’s Democratic and Republican parties each appoint one judge for each polling place in the county, and the polls are co-managed by the members from each party.

