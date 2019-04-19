SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricade situation in the Flint area Wednesday, April 18.

According to SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a location at 11433 County Road 137 at about 12:51 p.m.

Deputies say they received information that Gregory Colin Morrison, 44, was at the location with a warrant for his arrest. Morrison had a warrant with an original charge for possession of controlled substance.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a metal building where Morrison was alleged to be residing. Deputies say they were able to make contact with, 26-year-old Rachel Gutierrez, through the front door.

Deputies were also able to determine that Morrison was inside the building.

Deputies say seconds later, the front door was slammed shut and deputies could hear a large tractor type instrument being started inside of the building. The tractor was subsequently driven to the front door and was used to barricade both Morrison and Gutierrez inside.

Deputies backed off and set up a perimeter. Several attempts to establish communication with Morrison were unsuccessful, so a decision was made to deploy Smith County SWAT team.

After numerous attempts to gain compliance, it became clear that neither Morrison nor Gutierrez were going to comply with law enforcement.

According to deputies, the SWAT members then breached a window on the south side of the building. Shortly thereafter, both Morrison and Gutierrez surrendered.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Both were taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Jail.

Gregory Morrison has been booked into jail for the listed warrant.. Rachel Gutierrez has been charged with hindering apprehension.

No bonds have been set at this time on either charge.