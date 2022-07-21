Body identified as missing 20-year-old Cherokee County man, sheriff confirms

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The dead body that was found near the Dollar General in Teaselville Thursday has been identified as the missing 20-year-old man who was in need of medical care.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Caleb Mosley was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville Saturday.

On Thursday, Smith County deputies found a dead male body near FM 344 and FM 346 around 9 a.m.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson identified the body as Mosley.