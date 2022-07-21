x
Body identified as missing 20-year-old Cherokee County man, sheriff confirms

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The dead body that was found near the Dollar General in Teaselville Thursday has been identified as the missing 20-year-old man who was in need of medical care. 

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Caleb Mosley was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville Saturday.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, Smith County deputies found a dead male body near FM 344 and FM 346 around 9 a.m.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson identified the body as Mosley.

When reporting that Mosley was missing, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that he had a concussion, he was disoriented and needed medical care as soon as possible. His arms, back and torso were covered in scratches.

