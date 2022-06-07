Smith County deputy constable charged with theft, oppression arrested

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaging through a Tyler residence in late January last year.

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County deputy constable accused of theft and abusing his power has been arrested again after violating his bond requirements, according to jail records.

Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman was arrested last Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000. He is charged with official oppression and property theft between $750 and $2,500.

Holman is among three individuals, including Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, who were arrested in November 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. They were all later indicted in February.

An arrest affidavit obtained in November details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaging through a Tyler residence in late January last year while the occupant, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

The resident in February 2021 reported several items missing, including four watches, a partial box of .22 caliber ammunition, a box that could contain Apple AirPods, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, a quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card. More than $750 in cash was also reported missing, the affidavit stated.

In May, Traylor-Harris had his request for a bond reduction denied after a judge found that he violated certain conditions on several occasions. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. then set his bond at $1 million during a court hearing.

Traylor-Harris was arrested after violating the conditions of his original bond, which required he stay within Smith County unless given permission to leave from a supervisor of the court. Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube live video for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College.