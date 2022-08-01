Smith County deputy killed in Friday wreck had extensive law enforcement roots in Rusk County

Deputy Bustos worked for the Rusk County Sheriff's office before working for the Henderson Police Department

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — Fellow officers remember Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos as someone who had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to be the best he could be.

Bustos died in an overnight Friday wreck after police say a drunk driver struck him while performing a traffic stop on another vehicle. Bustos later died from his injuries.

"He was ambitious just a lot of fire a lot heart and that’s what we always want to see," said Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool.

Bustos started at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy where Pool, who was patrol commander at the time, hired him.

"From the first time I met he was definitely somebody we wanted on our team helping to protect the life and property of our county," Pool said.

Pool said he was always seen as a beacon in the department, taking his job serious as well.

"Easy to be friends with but at the same time easy to supervise. He followed the rules and strived to do the best he could when he came to work," Pool said.

Bustos not only leaves behind a community but a family as well.

"He always spoke a lot about his family. Just all around just a 100% awesome who was here to serve and protect the public," Pool said.

And for those who think about drinking and driving, Pool said it's a "bad choice then it results in most especially the (loss) life of anybody, not just a law enforcement officer."

Rusk County Sherriff Valdez called Bustos a "fine young man" who "wanted to make a difference."

Henderson Police Department issued a statement saying, “We are deeply sadden by the loss of one of our brothers…the officers of HPD are in mourning and extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends.”