Smith County detective injured during police pursuit receives quilt from nonprofit

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Sheriff’s Office Det. Josh Decur has served in law enforcement for over 13 years. For him, it’s a job he does to help wherever needed, not for any recognition.
After receiving a gift from a nonprofit that makes quilts for officers, Decur said he was humbled, to say the least.
Quilts for Cops, an Oregon-based group that sews quilts for law enforcement officers and first responders injured in the line of duty, reached out to the sheriff’s office after hearing Decur was injured in a June police pursuit.
“It’s very humbling, especially in this day and age with everything going on around the country,” Decur said. “I know I didn’t get into this profession to be thanked every day or to get awards or presents or whatever the case may be. With that being said, it’s amazing the recognition we do get when we do get it. It’s very humbling for me to know that people care so much about us and actually take the time knitting a quilt. That’s a time-consuming and tedious task.”
