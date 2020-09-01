The Smith County District Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for a man accused in the 2018 double homicide of two East Texans.

RELATED: Authorities release more information on Tyler double homicide

Harvey Louis Martin, 52, of Whitehouse, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the Dec. 27, 2018, shooting deaths of Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler.

According to a notice dated Dec. 10, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman notified the 241st District Court of the office's intent to not seek the death penalty in Martin's case.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.