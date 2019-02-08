SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County District Attorney's Office has dismissed a murder case against a man who was indicted in the 2017 shooting death of a man at a Tyler apartment complex.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman released the following statement in regards to the dismissal of charges against Christopher Hardy.

“Today, August 2, 2019, the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the pending murder charge against Christopher Hardy, 241-0181-18. The decision to dismiss this case was not made lightly. After I was sworn in as District Attorney, my office began an extensive review of the evidence in the case. My office reviewed thousands of pages of reports and records, witness statements, video recordings and photographic evidence, laboratory reports, and met with case witnesses. Following our exhaustive review, we believe that the case must be returned to law enforcement for further investigation. A major factor in this decision was a significant change in statements made by key witnesses. While I am committed to the aggressive prosecution of violent offenders, I am also committed to upholding the rule of law. I met with the investigators and command staff at the Tyler Police Department and asked them to continue their investigation in hopes of finding sufficient evidence to present to a jury so we may see that justice is done for the victim’s family. My office will aid the Tyler Police Department in any way as they continue their investigation of this offense.”

On November 13, 2017, Darryl Dewayne Washington Jr. was shot and killed at the Chelsea Creek Apartments. Terry Demond Rodgers and Nadarius Houston were injured in the shooting, which police believed was related to drugs.

Hardy and Seydadrian Brown were later arrested in connection with the shooting.