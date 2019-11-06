SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A beloved member of the Smith County District Attorney's Office has passed away.

Petra, who served as a child victim support dog, died suddenly Tuesday morning, according to her handler.

Her handler passed a message to the public through Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman:

"Had to say goodbye to the best working partner/facility dog a girl could ask for. Petra died suddenly this morning. Preliminary reports show it was possibly a heart attack. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office will miss your service to the victims of crime."

Petra was 9-years-old.