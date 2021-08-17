Smith County earns recognition from National Weather Service as being 'StormReady'

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The nationwide 'StormReady' community program is a voluntary effort put forward by our county's emergency management team to work alongside the national weather service in preparing our communities for severe weather events.
National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford presented the county with a recognition letter today.
"Smith County is a very vulnerable area for severe weather especially just because of the proximity between the Shreveport and Fort Worth radars. So having them certified as storm-ready is instrumental in not only having them be able to watch these storms and communicate frequently with the national weather service but also be able to respond quickly to these weather emergencies," Hansford said.
Smith County's StormReady recognition will be valid for four years before a renewal process is necessary.